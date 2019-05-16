Roz Purcell has opened up about what helped her overcome her battle with body image in a post for mental awareness month.

The model has talked emotionally about her eating disorder in previous posts and hopes that her venerability and reality will make someone else’s experience online a little better.

She shared before and after photos of herself, along with a lengthy caption discussing how she healed her relationship with her body and food.

The striking side by side post shows her at her lowest weight when she battled with bulimia throughout her modelling career, contrasted with her now healthier curvier figure on a beach in Montenegro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROZ (@rozannapurcell) on May 15, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

“Firstly a realisation that I wasn’t ok,” she began.

“I didn’t want to waste any more time hating myself and feeling like I didn’t deserve the things I wanted because of how I looked.”

She went on to say that she sought help through counselling (cbt) and a nutritionist – even though her eating disorder personally really had anything to do with food, for her it was something she could control.

The nutritionist did help her tackle her ”fear” of certain foods and food groups, which was extremely beneficial.

Talking to her friends and family was another major healing tool for her, especially when it came to dealing with the shame she was feeling at the time.

“It gave me a responsibility to see it through and learn to manage it because I had let someone else in”

Signing off the post she reminded her followers that Instagram is the highlight reel and not the reality.

The platform only shows a split-second of someone’s day and even that is wrapped up in a good angle or edited photo.

“That’s all it is – nothing more”.