Roy Keane is set to make an appearance on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show.

The Cork man is back after last being interviewed on the RTÉ show 11 years ago.

He will discuss his experiences with the Republic of Ireland side, both as a player and in management, and will be accompanied by a Labrador puppy in training for Irish Guide Dogs.

Eoghan McDermott will discuss the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, and The Great House Revival presenter and architect Hugh Wallace will give his radical solutions for Ireland’s housing crisis.

Music historian Jeff Nolan will be looking at some rare and exclusive rock memorabilia, including the instrument that helped launched Hozier’s career, while Mick Flannery will perform his single, Baby Talk, with Susan O’Neill and singer Lisa McHugh will perform her new single, The Scandal.