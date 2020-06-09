Coronation Street has resumed filming after a break of two-and-a-half months.

Things will only slowly get back to normal in Weatherfield as cast and producers follow a list of rules and regulations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These rules include daily temperatures checks for anyone on set. Older cast members will not return yet, and kissing scenes have been banned altogether.

Veteran cast members like William Roache (Ken Barlow), Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) and Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer) won’t be allowed to work on set – in line with government guidelines.

There will still be fewer episodes than before the pandemic, with three per week, for now.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in soapland, Hollyoaks will resume initial production this week, ahead of a planned return to on-set recording in July.