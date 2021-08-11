Ross and Rachel together again? Could we BE any happier?

In a mad twist of events, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are allegedly dating.

The Friends stars played one of the most famous on-screen couples of all time when they starred as Ross and Rachel in the hit show.

At the Friends reunion, it was revealed that the pair had a huge crush on each other but never found the right time to date.

“The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” David revealed.

“And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.

“We respected that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)

They seem to have found the perfect time after spending time together over dinner, according to reports.

Speaking to Closer Magazine, a source said it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings between the two.

When asked by interviewer Howard Stern, Jennifer insisted: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time and it wouldn’t have worked.

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never – on my life, and Courteney and Lisa would know and can vouch for me.”

Earlier this year, their co-star Matt Le Blanc went viral on Irish Twitter for looking like a proper Irish Da after appearing on the Friends Reunion.

The Reunion special saw all 6 actors reflecting on their time acting in the sitcom, which first aired in 1994.

Check our some of the funny tweets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends (@friends)