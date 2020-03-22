Rosanna Davison has taken to social media, to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a Mum herself.

Taking to Instagram today, the model, nutritionist and author says that she is “Sending extra love to those without their Mums & those struggling to become a Mum.”

Davison recently opened up about her struggles trying to conceive a child, and welcomed a baby girl Sophia Rose, through surrogacy in November 2019.

In a special tribute to those who might be struggling at this time, she told her followers to “Never give up hope.”