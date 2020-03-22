Rosanna Davison has taken to social media, to celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a Mum herself.
Taking to Instagram today, the model, nutritionist and author says that she is “Sending extra love to those without their Mums & those struggling to become a Mum.”
Davison recently opened up about her struggles trying to conceive a child, and welcomed a baby girl Sophia Rose, through surrogacy in November 2019.
In a special tribute to those who might be struggling at this time, she told her followers to “Never give up hope.”
View this post on Instagram
21st November 2019… the day I became a mother & life changed in the happiest way possible 🥰 Happy Mother’s Day to my own incredible mum & to all the mums out there doing an amazing job ❤️ Also to the future mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, those celebrating an important mother figure in their life & to all the dog & cat mums too! 🐾 Sending extra love to those without their mums & those struggling to become a mum… Never give up hope ❤️💫 #mothersday