By Anna O’Donoghue

Ronan Keating has said that welcoming his newborn daughter into the world during the coronavirus pandemic was a “strange experience”.

Last week, the Boyzone singer and his wife Storm welcomed their second child together, Coco Knox Keating, to the world amid the current Covid-19 lockdown in the UK.

Speaking on Magic Radio, the Dubliner said: “It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital.

“It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant.

“It was just so different, it was so quiet, which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves.

It was a strange one, it was very different and lovely.

He added that the couple’s first child together, Cooper and his three children Missy, Jack and Ali have yet to see their new baby sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

When asked how the couple were managing caring for a newborn during these unprecedented times he answered: “Like so many others, it’s all hands on deck.”

“Storm is flying, she’s doing wonderful. Feeling great, enjoying this whole process once again.

It’s lovely. I mean, it’s obviously strange times as we know, but we don’t need to go on about it, we’re all in the same boat.

The proud dad took to his Instagram last week to share the happy news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Mar 29, 2020 at 4:37am PDT

“Hello world Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating,” he captioned a black and white picture of Storm in the delivery room.