Ronan Keating is marking 20 years of his solo career with a new album and a tour.

He’ll do a series of gigs around Ireland and the UK this June, where he’ll perform tracks from his latest album, Twenty Twenty.

He’s teamed up with other artists including Emeli Sande – who appears on the first single, ‘One Of A Kind’, which is out today.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Ronan wrote: “20 years after my first solo album, I am delighted to announce my new album and tour in June!”.

Back in 2000 Ronan released a self titled album as the singer’s first away from Boyzone. The album produced some pop classics like ‘When You Say Nothing at All’, ‘Life Is a Rollercoaster’, ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’, and ‘Lovin’ Each Day’.

Ronan’s new album is set for release on May 1.

Whilst we are waiting to hear the new music feast your ears on this classic!