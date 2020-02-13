Ronan Keating is marking 20 years of his solo career with a new album and a tour.

He will do a series of gigs around Ireland and the UK this June, where he will perform tracks from his latest album, Twenty Twenty.

He has teamed up with other artists including Emeli Sande – who appears on the first single, ‘One Of A Kind’, which is out today.

His album, described by Ronan as “a greatest hits of brand new music”, is set for release on Decca Records on May 1.

Keating has dived into his back catalogue to revisit three of his biggest hits and, for some of the new tracks, called in some friends, the names of which are to be revealed in due course.