Robert Grace is a Kilkenny based singer / songwriter / producer who has enjoyed significant success in Ireland since he started releasing his solo work.

In recent years Robert has developed into a songwriter of note. He wrote three and co-produced four tracks on Hometown’s 2015 chart topping album in Ireland.

Now, his new release ‘Fake Fine’ has been a welcomed chart topper for the Kilkenny native.

To top off his phenomenal year he’s recently been signed to one of the biggest labels in the world, Sony.

Robert spoke to Beat about his new deal saying “It still hasn’t sunk in…I feel like it’s not real yet, you know”