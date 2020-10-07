Rihanna has apologised to the Muslim community after using a song that quotes an Islamic verse during the Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.

The Umbrella singer went viral on social media over the past few days after using the song Doom by artist Coucou Chloe, which includes a Muslim text known as a Hadith.

A Hadith is part of a collection of texts believed to be the spoken words of the Prophet Muhammad.

Rihanna took to Instagram to comment on the backlash she received saying that it was ‘irresponsible’ and a ‘careless mistake’.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake”.

Rihanna and her Fenty collection has previously been praised on social media as being inclusive and represents diversity.

People have taken to social media to express their opinions on the moment.

One user on Twitter expressed “my religion is not an aesthetic2 whilst another has called it extremely disrespectful.

i can’t let Rihanna have a pass w appropriating Islam like for her first show the models wore a scarf around their heads and it looked like HIJAB and her second show she used a track that remixed a HADITH….why is no one talking about this, my religion is not y’all’s aesthetic — . (@reversecocunut) October 4, 2020

as a muslim, no words can describe how disappointed i am with Rihanna for letting her models dance to hadith. Hadith are the sacred words of our prophet, you can't just use it for your lingerie show. disgusting and extremely disrespectful — dee⁷ (@kookdice) October 4, 2020

Rihanna is messed up for using a song with a Hadith in it to play at her LINGERIE show. What is up with artists using Islam as an aesthetic?? Have some respect. — n (@nelirv_) October 4, 2020