Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais has releaved the start date for filming season 3 of his much-loved comedy, After Life.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the English comedian snapped an image of the script with the start-date, Monday 19th April 2021 followed by an update from the set today.

The Netflix series written, produced and starring Gervais follows a local journalist whose life is turned upside down after his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman), dies from breast cancer.

The third season is set to be the final from After Life however, Gervais confirmed that he will continue to work with Netflix on future projects.

I’d better learn my lines. pic.twitter.com/zgWdz7UKZp — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 17, 2021

Speaking to Sirius XM, Gervais says “I’ve got it down to three totally different ideas and Netflix has already bought it because I told them I want to end After Life now and so they said, ‘OK, we want the next thing’.

“We will just start with the next thing, same deal, but I don’t know which one I’m going to go for. I can’t even think about it yet. I have got the outline of three completely different sorts of sitcoms and shows.”

The show creator gave minimal details about one of his ideas but was careful not to reveal the entire concept.

“One of them is a sitcom. One is probably more sitcommy than anything I’ve ever done.

“I can’t tell you anything about it in case someone rips it off!”

Filming has now started for After Life however no release date has been confirmed. Previously, Gervais told outlets that he’s hoping for a release date similar to the previous two seasons which aired in April 2019 and April 2020 however due to the Covid-19 pandemic the dates have now clearly been pushed back.