Reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has been arrested on charges of assault following an on-stage bust up at the weekend.

On Sunday night, the 28-year-old took the crown from Pushpika de Silva’s head, minutes after she was declared ‘Mrs Sri Lanka 2020’ at Colombo’s Nelum Pokuna theatre.

Jurie, who was crowned Mrs Sri Lanka in 2019 before she won Mrs World, claimed Pushpika was not worthy of the title because she was divorced.

Taking to the stage moments after handing the crown over to the current Mrs Sri Lanka Jurie spoke to the cameras on stage.

“I have a small request. There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so the crown goes to the first runner up.”

Mrs De Silva Pushpika since confirmed that she is separated, not divorced, and the crown was returned to her.

The current Mrs.World was subsequently arrested with police making a short statement on the incident.

“Police arrested Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra over Sunday’s incident on charges of simple hurt and criminal cause,” police spokesman Ajith Rohana told the BBC.

Both Mrs Jurie and the chief organiser of Mrs Sri Lanka pageant, Chandimal Jayasinghe, were questioned by police on Thursday 8th April.

Mrs Jurie and Chula Padmendra were bailed to appear in Colombo Magistrates Court on 19 April.

In a Facebook post, the newly crowned Mrs Sri Lanka made a statement on the incident.

“The pain of my skull when my crown was snatched from my head by the world married beauty queen, the pain I felt when I lost the crown is more than both “.. Mother’s head is injured right..? Does it hurt mom?” I can’t bear the pain I feel when my son listens.

“But, this is a historical moment for me as a single woman, where women and men all over the world raise their voice behind party, color, religion, caste and division. I say this love from all of you is a giant strength to me.

“On the other hand I’m not a divorce woman. I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorce woman even at this moment of writing. If I was a divorce, I would dare them to submit my divorce scripts.

“I haven’t hidden from the world that I’m with my child. I also have personal reasons to be that way. But, being apart is one. Divorce is something else. I’m still an un divorced woman.”

De Silva told reporters outside a police station in Colombo on Thursday that she was willing to drop the charges if the current Mrs World made a public apology however she had refused.

“I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused,” De Silva said. “I can forgive, but not forget.”

Jurie has since made a video and published to her social media discussing the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Jurie (@caroline_jurie_official)