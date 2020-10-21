The much anticipated Legally Blonde reunion took place last night on Youtube.

Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to reveal that she was reprising the role of Elle Woods for old times sake after nearly 20 years.

IT’S TIME!!!! ???????? 20 years later, join us for a #LegallyBlonde reunion…. Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?!???? https://t.co/sffEkPSCsa — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 20, 2020

She teamed up with other cast members for the reunion which was a virtual event happening on Hello Sunshine’s YouTube page.

Opening the special, she revealed why this film is perhaps her most iconic.

Reese has ays that Elle Woods is the hero that 2020 needs.

Legally Blonde was adapted from Amanda Brown’s eponymous autobiographical novel it is still a cult classic, so much so that it’s spawned a bad sequel, a worse spin-off, and an acclaimed and long-running musical on Broadway and the West End.