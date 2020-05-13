Reese Witherspoon is set to produce and star in two new Netflix rom-coms.

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada will be excited to hear that writer Aline Brosh McKenna will also direct Your Place Or Mine – a story about two long-distance friends; one who pursues a lifelong dream while the other keeps an eye on her friend’s teenage son.

It will be the directorial debut of McKenna, who also wrote 27 Dresses and We Bought A Zoo.

The Cactus is based on writer Sarah Haywood’s best-selling 2018 novel of the same name. It tells the story of a woman who discovers she’s pregnant, unexpectedly, at 45.

Witherspoon says both books “blend everything we love about traditional rom-coms with strong, smart and determined female leads.”