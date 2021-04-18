It has returned to our screens and now, the updated version of the show will revise the year 2011 tonight.

Last week, the series visited 2010, the year the iPad was released, the opening of the Aviva Stadium and who could forget The Rubberbandits smash hit “Horse Outside”.

From President Michael D. Higgins’ inauguration to Barack Obama’s visit to Ireland, the thirty-minute show will revisit the highlights from 10 years ago.

It was also the year we saw Enda Kenny became Taoiseach and a new coalition was formed between Fianna Gael and Labour, not to mention singers such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, Imelda May, Rihanna, Calvin Harris and Florence and The Machine topping the charts.

Tonight #ReelingInTheYears recalls the music and news from 2011, a year when Ireland hosted visits from Britain's Queen Elizabeth and US president Barack Obama 🇮🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 8.30pm | @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/7DB0t6HPkr — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) April 18, 2021

Reeling in the Years returns tonight, Sunday April 18, at 8:30pm on RTÉ One.