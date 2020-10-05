Rebel Wilson’s revealed she’s just three kilograms away from reaching her goal weight of 75 kilograms.

The star, who’s been on a fitness journey since January, shared the news in a celebratory Instagram post, after finishing a morning hike in Los Angeles.

She captioned the post saying she was: gearing up for a great week ahead.

We think a name chnage might be on the way for the next ‘Pitch Perfect’ movie – if there is one, she joked “Just call me: Fit Amy”

Rebel shared several snaps of her recent trip to Monaco, where she spent time with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

She also showed off her incredible slimmed-down figure in a low-cut pink gown as she posed for pics on the balcony of the hotel suite where she was staying.

According to People magazine, Rebel’s weight loss transformation is partially down to following the Mayr Method diet plan.

‘It’s an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,’ a source said.

As for exercise, during a typical week, Rebel does a combination of HIIT workouts, mobility, weights and resistance, and has just one day per week of rest.