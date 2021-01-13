Rebel Wilson has revealed that she had previously been kidnapped and held at gunpoint.

The Australian actress detailed the ordeal in a recent interview on Sky One.

Speaking on the show Sky One’s Straight Talking with Ant Middleton, Wilson detailed her “most fearful situation”.

The Pitch Perfect actress explained that she had been held at gunpoint during a trip to Mozambique.

“There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique.”

“We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns.

“[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.’

“They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere. I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader.

“They sat us down, and I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

“Luckily we weren’t harmed and then the next day they came and said, ‘Your truck is ready now. You can go – go, go.’

“We didn’t ask any questions. We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later.

“I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” she added.

The full interview is set for release on the 14th January 2021 as part of the programme.

Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking will air on Thursday, January 14 at 9pm on Sky One and NOW TV.