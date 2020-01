US rapper Lexii Alijai (full name Alexis Alijai Lynch) has died aged 21-years-old.

The cause of death is unknown, however her cousin posted a tribute on Facebook, according to E! News.

Pop singer Kehlani posted a number of tributes on her social media, calling Lexii her “little sister” and saying that her heart is broken.

Lexii released her first album when she was 17 and rapped over Nas, Drake and Dej Loak tracks. In 2015 she featured on the track ‘Jealous’ by Kehlani.