Rapper and model Chynna Rogers has died, at just 25-years-old.

Her manager confirmed she passed away at her home in Philadelphia. The sad news comes just four months after she released the EP If I Die First.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirmed the circumstances of the A$AP Mob rapper’s passing.

Her cause of death was determined as an accidental overdose.

Chynna’s family confirmed her death through the rapper’s management in a statement that read: “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

Chynna was best known for her hit singles ‘Selfie’ and ‘Glen Coco’. She also released the EP’s ‘I ‘ m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening’ in 2015 and ‘music 2 die 2’ in 2016.