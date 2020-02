Picture: PA

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40.

The former Love Island host’s body is believed to have been discovered at her home in London.

The news comes two months after she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

She was due to return to court on March 4th.

If you are affected by this story you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free from any phone.

More on this story to follow.