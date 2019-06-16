Fame may be fickle and fleeting for the stars of Love Island – but there’s a lot of money to be made after they leave.

That’s according to PR expert Rich Leigh.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, he says Maura Higgins’ new found fame could net her up to a million euro after leaving the villa.

He said that Maura could “stand to make seven figures when out.” and has a good chance of making money on her social media account that already has a couple of hundred thousand followers.

The Longford native shot to stardom this week after the entering the reality series.

You can find out what happens with Maura and Tommy tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

And if you’re a Love Island fan you can listen to Beat’s very own Love Island Podcast below: