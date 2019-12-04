One of Spotify’s top artists of the decade has given us a headline we never thought we needed.

Post Malone couldn’t wait until 10th December for his new collab with Crocs to drop and decided to give away a few pairs to unexpecting fans.

A Chicken Express diner located in Texas was bombarded with fans today after word spread about free pairs of Crocs being given out, courtesy of Post Malone.


The Circles singer previously worked at the restaurant in Southlake, Texas and arranged for the store to be the first to give away shoes from his new collection.

Taking to Twitter, Posty explained the sudden drop of merch on the store.

Before becoming the legend that is Post Malone, the Better Now artist worked at the restaurant and drive-thru.

 

