Superstar P!NK took to the stage at the RDS Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

The sold out concert marked the first time performing in Ireland in five years and featured dazzling costume changes, and flying across the stadium on a zip wire.

But it wasn’t all work and no play for the American singer, as she was spotted out in The Temple Bar Pub with ‘Mr Pink’ to ‘quench their thirst’.

The pub took to instagram writing: “So today we had the pleasure of having the lovely Mr & Mrs @pink stop by the pub to quench their thirst after Pink’s rocking show in Dublin last night on her #beautifultraumatou.

“Ciere was super excited to meet them as you can see and said it was a pleasure to look after them. Thank you @pink for stopping by and being so lovely to all our staff. We look forward to seeing you again.”

Did you go to P!NK’s concert? Let us know what you thought!