He’s had Twitter arguments with what seems to be an ENDLESS amount of people but Piers Morgan clearly hasn’t gotten bored of it yet.

His latest twitter argument starts off with Piers denying the claim that Kylie Jenner is a ‘self made billionaire’ in an article posted by Forbes.

No need to worry though Kylie, Liam Payne has got your back….for some reason we’re not too sure of.

Piers then replied to Liam in a slightly petty and unoriginal way..

BUT IT’S OK! It seems Liam is game for a twitter argument and fights back with:

But then Piers kind of won….

Who will Piers’s next victim be? Will it be you? If it is, tag us so we can watch x

