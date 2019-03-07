He’s had Twitter arguments with what seems to be an ENDLESS amount of people but Piers Morgan clearly hasn’t gotten bored of it yet.

His latest twitter argument starts off with Piers denying the claim that Kylie Jenner is a ‘self made billionaire’ in an article posted by Forbes.

It’s not self-made, it’s because her sister made a sex tape. https://t.co/1EIgPAvMRg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2019

No need to worry though Kylie, Liam Payne has got your back….for some reason we’re not too sure of.

I’m sorry but piers are you crazy your only here cuz you talk shit about everyone and make controversial outbursts about people to get attention … at least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

Piers then replied to Liam in a slightly petty and unoriginal way..

Hi Liam,

a) She didn't 'build herself', she became rich & famous from her sister's sex tape.

b) It's 'you're'. https://t.co/Z1vPT3y4Lq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2019

BUT IT’S OK! It seems Liam is game for a twitter argument and fights back with:

Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 6, 2019

But then Piers kind of won….

Mate, no offence but I really wouldn't play the relevancy card right now. https://t.co/XpbtxWpRpI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2019

Who will Piers’s next victim be? Will it be you? If it is, tag us so we can watch x

