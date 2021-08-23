By Debbie Ridgard

The Little Mix crew just got a little bigger.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced the birth of her twins through her social media accounts.

The 29-year-old member of girl band Little Mix shared her big news on with a black and white image of four little feet.

Pinnock is engaged to footballer Andre Gray, who also shared the news on his own accounts.

She wrote: “We asked for a miracle, we were given two… Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21”

Speaking previously about becoming a mother, Leigh-Anne says she has dreamt of the moment.

“I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you, It’s nearly time”.

The news comes just a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her first child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ”

Alongside thousands of comments of congratulations to Leigh-Anne, Perrie wrote: “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee!”

Meanwhile third member of the group, Jade Thirwall celebrated 10 years of the band, which was first formed on XFactor in 2011, with some champagne.

Calling it her proudest achievement so far in life, Thirwall said she’s grateful for what the past 10 years has brought her.

“Somewhere, in a parallel universe, I didn’t turn up to the audition that changed my life.

“I went for my plan B path because I thought music was too unrealistic. I didn’t have the confidence to believe I could truly do what I loved everyday.

“I’m grateful to my younger self for being brave enough to fight for her dreams.

“She has given me a music career I could only dream of, life long family and friends as well as the most phenomenal fan base.

“Little me is beaming 💫

“Being in this group is my proudest achievement thus far”.

