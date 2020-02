TV presenter Philip Schofield has come out as gay.

In a statement on social media, he says that he is feeling pain and confusion over the hurt he is causing his family but says that he has the support of his wife and daughters

The 57 year old has been married to his wife Stephanie for 27 years

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020