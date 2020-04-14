The song Pharrell penned for the soundtrack of Despicable Me 2 has topped a list of the most played songs of the decade.

It’s not Pharrell’s only appearance in the list compiled by music licensing company PPL.

The US rapper also makes an appearance in fourth place, featuring on Daft Punk’s hit Get Lucky, along with Nile Rodgers.

Adele was the only solo female to feature as the main artist rather than a featured artist in the top ten.

Here’s the full list of songs that made the list.

Top Most-Played Songs Of The 2010s:

1. “Happy” – Pharrell Williams (2013)

2. “Rolling In The Deep” – Adele (2010)

3. “Moves Like Jagger” – Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera (2011)

4. “Get Lucky” – Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers (2013)

5. “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake (2016)

6. “I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas (2009)

7. “Uptown Funk” – Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars (2014)

8. “Counting Stars” – OneRepublic (2013)

9. “Forget You” – CeeLo Green (2010)

10. “Sex On Fire” – Kings Of Leon (2008)

11. “Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye featuring Kimbra (2011)

12. Locked Out Of Heaven” – Bruno Mars (2012)

13. “Want To Want Me” – Jason Derulo (2015)

14. “Set Fire To The Rain” – Adele (2011)

15. “Domino” – Jessie J (2011)

16. “Just The Way You Are” – Bruno Mars (2010)

17. “Chasing Cars” – Snow Patrol (2006)

18. “Rather Be” – Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne (2013)

19. “Roar” – Katy Perry (2013)

20. “Wake Me Up” – Avicii (2013)

21. “Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen (2012)

22. “Paradise” – Coldplay (2011)

23. “Payphone” – Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa (2012)

24. “Use Somebody” – Kings Of Leon (2008)

25. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson (2011)

26. “Only Girl (In The World)”- Rihanna (2010)

27. “Shut Up And Dance” – Walk The Moon (2014)

28. “She Said” – Plan B (2010)

29. “Hold Back The River” – James Bay (2014)

30. “We Are Young” – Fun featuring Janelle Monáe (2011)

31. “Mirrors” – Justin Timberlake (2013)

32. “Firework” – Katy Perry (2010)

33. “Someone Like You” – Adele (2011)

34. “Bad Romance” – Lady Gaga (2009)

35. “Drive By” – Train (2012)

36. “Ghost” – Ella Henderson (2014)

37. “Next To Me” – Emeli Sandé (2012)

38. “Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran (2017)

39. “Human” – Rag’N’Bone Man (2016)

40. “Torn” – Natalie Imbruglia (1997)