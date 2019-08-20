YouTuber PewDiePie aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg and his long-time partner, former YouTuber Marzia Bisognin got married in a Woodland Ceremony, yesterday, the 19th August.

The couple shared images of the ceremony online today to their combined social media of over 30 million.

PewDiePie, who is close to reaching 100 million subscribers, said on Twitter “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be”. His tweet has 633k likes at the time of writing and is constantly growing, with other massive YouTubers such as Ethan Klein aka H3H3Productions, Seán McLoughlin aka JackSepticEye and MrBeast showing their congratulations online.

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

Marzia stated in an Instagram post “Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever.”

The two will undoubtedly go on an amazing honeymoon before Felix returns back to Minecraft, memes and reaching 100 million.