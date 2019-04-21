Fans have flocked to Twitter today to remember the legend that was ‘Prince’ on his third anniversary.

The ‘Purple Rain’ singer was found unresponsive at his home in 2016, after an opioid overdose.

Here’s what some fans had to say about the singer:

I'm still finding it very hard to believe that you're gone. Your way of words and your level of intelligence has touched my soul in ways I feel I will never be able to explain to anyone. I miss you far beyond what words can explain. I love you, thank you for everything. #Prince pic.twitter.com/uirGMs1NjA — maddie (@mxchaelsdreamer) April 21, 2019

i love you Prince. thank you for being, for still being. a friend. a guide. pure love. you are eternal. ♥️ photo by Madison Dubé © pic.twitter.com/EQ6c2mpgXF — madison dubé (@madisondube_) April 21, 2019

Today marks the 3rd anniversary of the passing of our beloved Purple Majesty, @prince. 🙏🏾💜 #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/CBNuofx4gd — ASH🍋LEMONADE | Coming April 2019! (@ashlemonade) April 21, 2019

Long may his music be remembered!