British actor Helen McCrory has died following a battle with cancer at the age of 52.

The actor is most famous for her roles as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and her role in the Harry Potter franchise, playing Draco Malfoy’s mother Narcissa Malfoy.

The actor also played the role of the MP Clair Dowar in the 2012 James Bond film “Skyfall” with Daniel Craig.

Her husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis, broke the news on Twitter this evening.

In the tweet he stated;

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Both franchises, Peaky Blinders and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter have taken to social media to express their sorrow for the loss of the actor.

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series. She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much. pic.twitter.com/wXexuxFNyG — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) April 16, 2021