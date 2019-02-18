Paul O’Grady has been left heartbroken as his beloved dog, Bullseye has died.

The presenter, known for his love of animals through his TV show For the Love of Dogs, has revealed that he lost his furry friend when he suffered an epileptic seizure.

Paul shared the sad news with the listeners of his BBC Radio 2 show yesterday.

“Now I will tell you my lousy news,” he began.

“You know that I did have an epileptic dog called Bullseye. I’ve got two dogs that both have epilepsy and I’ve managed it with medication.

However on Monday night, he had a massive seizure, like a really bad one that he didn’t come out of and on the way to the vets at two o’clock in the morning he died in the car

He went on to describe Bullseye as a lovely dog and talked about his funny dislike for doorways.

“You had to coax him through them and he wouldn’t go upstairs. It was part of his condition I think, he was a sweet little dog and sadly missed.”

Although the 63-year-old is no presence on social media, fans have been taking to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Sorry to hear of Paul’s loss,RIP Bullseye now running free over 🌈 bridge with buster and Olga .x❤❤ — joyce combe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jcombe2) February 18, 2019

I know how you’re feeling,Paul! I lost my 6 year old Greyhound Max to cancer in January,i had him from a 6 week old puppy! It’s something i’ll never get over!! ❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔 — karen baker (@kazzz37) February 18, 2019

Thinking of you Paul big hugs and love coming your way RIP Bullseye GONE But never forgotten Buster and Olga will be waiting for you up in doggie heaven love u Bullseye 😢😢😢😢😢 — Jade Anderson (@4thimpact6) February 18, 2019

So sorry xx may he be at peace xx fly high little one xx return to the arms of angels xx 🕯 💜 — Michelle Abraham (@ChelleAbraham) February 18, 2019

Paul I’m so very sorry, I lost one of my dogs the same way. Try to take comfort from the fact that you provided a wonderful home for Bullseye and that you loved and cared for him. I truly adore you for all you do for our four legged friends. God bless xx — Jayne Mudie (@Jayne2512) February 18, 2019

