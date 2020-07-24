A Kinsale café caused something of a stir on Twitter last night after posting that it hosted none other than Normal People’s Paul Mescal and American singer-songwriter, Phoebe Bridgers, for breakfast.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, the Lemon Leaf Cafe posted: “Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people.”

Paul had been staying in Kinsale in recent days, where he booked a room at the four-star Actons Hotel. Details on 25-year-old Bridgers, however, are a little more sketchy with little information on her current whereabouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actons Hotel Kinsale (@actonshotelkinsale) on Jul 23, 2020 at 2:52am PDT

We also know that Paul and Phoebe know each other, having recorded an Insta Live together back in May…

Of course, the Twitterati did what they do best – and put two and two together – suggesting that there could be a possible transatlantic relationship between the pair.

So Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal is a thing apparently. — Niall Swan (@NiallMacSuain) July 24, 2020

To be fair there might be zero truth in this, but it does seem like a pretty random thing for a café in Co. Cork to tweet…

Some superfans opted to live in hope, however, with one even predicting that such a match was inevitable!

I was genuinely hoping this would happen! — AMDuffin (@AmDuffin) July 24, 2020

🤔😂 well have to take their word for it so and I’m happy to!! — Jodie Delany (@JodieJDelany) July 24, 2020