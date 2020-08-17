Paul Mescal 'smitten' with US singer Phoebe Bridgers

Normal People star Paul Mescal is rumoured to be dating American musician Phoebe Bridgers.

As reported by Beat last month, the pair were spotted together in Cork where they enjoyed breakfast together at the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Kinsale.

Mescal and Bridgers met in May, when the actor joined her for a vodcast on her Instagram Live. Mescal, 24, and Bridgers, 25, stayed on Zoom and chatted for a few hours afterwards.

During the 25-minute Instagram Live conversation, in which Bridgers interviewed Mescal, he told her: “I think it’s well documented that I love your music.”

Bridgers replied: “Well, that makes me blush.” The chat was watched by over 40,000 fans.

While Mescal has an account on celebrity dating app Raya, it is just a ‘smokescreen’ to keep his relationship with Bridgers quiet.

A source told the Sunday Mirror’s Watts the Goss column: ”Paul invited pals and they played wild drinking games.

”They’re both smitten. His membership on the celeb dating site Raya is a smokescreen to cover up that they’re secretly an item.”

Mescal has become a household name for his portrayal of Connell in the television adaption of Sally Rooney’s bestseller Normal People.

The Kildare native recently starred in a new music video for The Rolling Stones’ track Scarlet.

Her solo albums include Punisher, 2020, and Stranger in the Alps, 2017.