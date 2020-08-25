Normal People actor Paul Mescal has revealed his predictions for what awaits his character, Connell Waldron, after the series’ cliffhanger ending.

*Spoiler alert*- Anyone who has watched the Emmy nominated “Normal People” knows the series ends with Marianne and Connell faced with another challenge to their relationship as Connell is offered a scholarship in New York.

Now in a podcast with Hollywood Former Press Association, Paul has given his two cents on what becomes of Connell Waldron after he leaves his beloved Marianne.

‘I think Connell is not somebody who’s particularly well-equipped to exist in New York” the actor said, “but I think that him being so drastically out of his comfort zone will allow him to really focus on his identity as a writer. I think he will, at some point, start to thrive in New York.”

The 24 year old Irish star was also asked if he thinks the relationship with Marianne could survive across the Atlantic. “This is the tricky one, I don’t know” he said. “I think there’s probably room for another major relationship in his life, potentially not with her, and likewise with her.” He continued: “I think that they will cause a lot of hurt to their potential partners before they end up being back together, because fundamentally I believe that they will…see what’s in front of them, and commit, and that’s what I like.”

Since the show’s release Mescal has been nominated in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the upcoming 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.