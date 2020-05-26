Star of Normal People Paul Mescal is raffling off his famous chain to raise vital funds for Pieta.

The Irish actor has become one of the most searched people on the internet in recent months after the TV series Normal People became a smash hit overnight.

One of the surprising stand-outs from the show has been the chain worn by Mescal who portrays main character Connell.

The love for his chain has grown so much so that it has a dedicated Instagram page with over 163k followers.

"You don't need to apologise." Connell's decision to go to therapy and speak openly about his mental health makes me so proud. #NormalPeople #MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/GpEVjvliJG — Normal People (@NormalPeopleBBC) May 24, 2020

In an attempt to raise funds for an Irish charity, Mescal has decided to hold a raffle.

The sad news is that the original chain isn’t up for grabs as Mescal gifted it to his co-star Daisy Edgar Jones. However, the Irish actor has decided to part ways with his own chain to give a helping hand.

The Kildare native has said that he wanted to help Pieta because “suicide and depression are themes directly linked to Normal People, particularly episodes 9 and 10 which air tonight on RTÉ One.

Mescal said “Pieta is very close to my heart, having experienced loss due to suicide in my local town while growing up. I want to play my part in helping sustain these free services across Ireland”.

Over €19 thousand euro has already been raised from the raffle with the winner being chosen on Monday 8th June.

Speaking about the fundraiser, Pieta House highlighted its need for funding.

“The postponement of Pieta’s flagship fundraiser Darkness into Light due to COVID-19 left the charity with a very significant funding gap this year.

“Pieta relies on the public for 80% of its funding to ensure they can provide continuous availability of their national mental health service free of charge”.

Donations start at €10, the cost to fund one lifesaving call to Pieta’s 24-hour freephone helpline.

If you wish to enter the raffle, tickets can be bought here.