Kenneth Fox

Irish actor Paul Mescal has been named as one of Forbes ’30 under 30′ in Europe under the Entertainment category.

The Kildare native was nominated alongside his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The list highlights innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who are aged under 30 and are seen as transforming business, technology, finance, media, healthcare, science, policy, social entrepreneurship, retail and the arts and entertainment.

As Forbes says about the actor: “As well as playing the title role in Martin McDonagh’s critically-acclaimed ‘The Lieutenant of Inishmore.’ Mescal is due to star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut ‘The Lost Daughter,’ and as the lead in Benjamin Millepied’s ‘Carmen.’

Another Irishman to be named in the Entertainment category is Neil Dunne, co-founder of audio analysis company Andrson.

The digital A&R platform connects unsigned musicians with music industry professionals. Since its 2019 launch, the Audio Analysis company has over 8,000 musicians with over 30,000 tracks in its system.

Irish-Bangladeshi musician, Joy Crookes also made the list under Entertainment. She earned a spot on the shortlist for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 BRIT Awards and fourth place on the BBC Sound of 2020 list.

A number of other Irish people were named in different categories on the Forbes ’30 under 30′ list which you can see down below:

Manufacturing & Industry

Fiona Edwards Murphy, 29

Co-founder, ApisProtect

Murphy is co-founder and chief executive of ApisProtect, which uses sensors and internet of things technology to enable beekeepers to remotely track data from their hives.

This enables her customers to better manage their bees and product yields. The company now monitors the health of over twenty million bees in Europe and North America.

Elizabeth Gilligan, 29

Co-founder, Material Evolution

Gilligan is the co-founder of Material Evolution, which has developed “algorithmic concrete.” The startup uses machine learning to develop the chemistry of the concrete material so that it can ideally fit any application that traditional concrete is used in. The resulting product is 5x more durable than existing concrete and reduces the carbon footprint of production by 85 per cent.

Art & Culture

Jack Coulter, 26

Artist

Diagnosed with synesthesia, Jack Coulter paints music. He started painting as a teenager in his Belfast garage. Today, Anne Hathaway, Paul McCartney, Patti Smith, Coca-Cola, the Freddy Mercury Estate and others own his works.

Social impact

William Conaghan, 29

Co-founder, Change donations

After working as a Nasdaq analyst, Dublin-based William Conaghan departed to use his financial knowledge for good. His fintech is helping bring charities into the 21st century, as well as connect with younger donors, by allowing users to link to their credit card in order to round up purchases and donate the change. Despite the pandemic’s hit to personal spending, the company facilitated nearly $10,000 in donations for their charity partners last month alone. Ralf Alwani, 29 Co-founder, Urban Scale Interventions Ireland-based Ralf Alwani believes in design-led innovation for social good. The architect has used his keen sense of architecture to create public spaces that reduce suicide, increase mental health and foster creative solutions for intervention. His company Urban Scale Interventions is a creative studio that uses design to solve social challenges for governments.

Media and Marketing

Kieran Guilbert, 29

Editor, Thomson Reuters Foundation

After seven years with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Kieran Guilbert has risen through the ranks to land his current role as modern slavery and human trafficking editor. He manages a team of nine journalists worldwide, the largest team dedicated to covering the beat. He also speaks at events including Yale University’s flagship anti-slavery conference.

Sports & Games

Paul O’Donovan, 26

Rower

Cork rower Paul O’Donovan is featured in the same category as Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

He won Ireland’s first ever rowing medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, alongside big brother Gary. Hotly-tipped for Gold in Tokyo, O’Donovan has won four world championship titles, two in the lightweight single sculls and two in the lightweight double sculls. He is currently working towards a degree in medicine at University College Cork in preparation for life after rowing.

Science & Healthcare

Fionn Ferreira, 20

Founder of Fionn

West Cork native Fionn Ferreira is the founder and chief executive of Fionn & Co., a company dedicated to removing microplastics from water. He won the Google Science Fair in 2019 with a new way to remove microplastics from water using oil and magnetic powder. Now he is working with engineers to scale up his invention.