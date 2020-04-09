Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars will be paid for three months despite episodes being axed during the coronavirus lockdown.

It’s been revealed that cast members of the soaps have settled a deal with show bosses.

Cast are paid an annual salary – with bonuses for each episode they appear in.

A Coronation Street spokeswoman told The Sun: Coronation Street and Emmerdale have reached an agreement with Equity to provide financial security for regular cast members for the next three months.

Before the coronavirus outbreak a new cast member of Coronation was unveiled on their Intsagram page.

“Adam Hussain, is joining Coronation Street as Dev’s son, Aadi Alahan.” ⠀