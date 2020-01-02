Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks is engaged to boyfriend Dennis Gelin.

The pair welcomed their baby daughter in November.

The actress announced the news on Instagram, writing: “I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year.

“I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!!

“So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end.”

Brooks rose to fame in the Netflix hit as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson and was awarded a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the 2015 Broadway production of The Color Purple.