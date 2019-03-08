There’s great news today for fans of legendary performer Rod Stewart who missed out on tickets to his upcoming Cork show.

Aiken Promotions announced that a limited number of extra tickets are being released for the concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, May 25.

It follows confirmation of stage and production details which has seen some more seats become available.

The extra tickets go on sale Thursday, March 14, at 9am.

Rod’s show promises to be filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style and will include show-stopping classics from his glittering career.

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his recent album Blood Red Roses – a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers including ‘Grace’ – which is released almost 50 years to the date from when he signed his very first solo recording contract.

