It’s a sad day for Directioners.

One Direction’s waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds in London.

The company posted a statement yesterday on Twitter to say the decision has been made to retire the wax doubles.

It's the end of an era…😢 pic.twitter.com/uVHMOA4aSa — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) September 9, 2020

“The showbiz world is ever-changing, and so are we”, they stated.

Each member of the boyband have now created their own solo careers and with no sign of a reunion any time soon, the decision was made to remove the group from the display.

One Direction was first formed in July 2010 on The X Factor after Simon Cowell decided to make a group out of some of the boys from the bootcamp stage.

Zayn then left the band in 2015 with the group disbanding the following year.

Fans of the group have taken to Twitter to express their sadness after the move.

my room after i’ve broken into madame tussauds and stole all the one direction boys wax figures so they can’t take them away #madametussaudsisoverparty pic.twitter.com/gV7C9KlwAh — 𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐲²⁸ (@_nialls_box) September 9, 2020

laughing so hard at the thought of wax one direction being melted in the basement of Madame Tussaud’s to be reformed into BTS wax figures — alyssa²⁸ || 🎃🍂⚰️ (@tomlinfartz) September 9, 2020

wait if they don't want the wax figures anymore, may I keep Niall? 🥺 😭#madametussaudsisoverparty pic.twitter.com/446JpX0Pp8 — martha ¹ᴰ // Niall's Month! (@horan_hbw) September 9, 2020