I’m not crying, you are.

One Direction has sparked rumours that the boy band is set to make a comeback in 2020 after a series of sneaky moves on the internet over the past while.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Haryy Styles and Liam Payne have all re-followed their former band member Zayn Malik on social media with the official One Direction account doing the same along with a couple other suspicious moves on their behalf.

Fans from all over the world started to receive push notifications about their favourite boys’ actions online just over 5 years after Zayn decided to leave the band.

A big sign. Let me tell u again, A BIG SIGN!!!!! #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/CEFPu59SG4 — H (@HarriHeart) April 13, 2020

Now, Directioners are convinced a reunion is happening for their 10th anniversary and have their receipts posted online.

In somewhat of a publicity stunt, last week Liam Payne posted a video on his YouTube channel titled One Direction Memories.

The Strip That Down singer also seemed to confirm that something special is set to happen to mark One Direction’s 10-year anniversary.

In addition to Liam freaking Directioners out, the following has happened online:

Apple Music has updated One Direction’s playlist cover to a photo which includes Zayn Malik.

Liam Payne does Instagram Live face-time with Niall Horan

One Direction has changed a list called ‘One Direction Day VIPs’ to public

Zayn Malik has been re-added to the One Direction google search as a vocalist instead of former member

The official Twitter account for the band has been changed with the website brought up to 2020.

One Twitter user compiled a list of all of the suspicious activity online over the past number of months.

SO I MADE I LIST "All The Signs That One Direction's Biggest Reunion is Happening" (all happened on 2020). #OneDirectionSave2020#OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/WnThtEHK96 — 𝙲𝚕𝚢𝚍𝚎 𝙰𝚗𝚗 🥀 (@zerrienthusiast) April 13, 2020

The best of all moments, in our opinion, happened on our boy Niall Horan’s Instagram live recently.

A fan sent in a request to the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer asking to make a movement to acknowledge One Direction.

With a glance at the comments and a smirk, Niall looks to have played up to the request.

https://vm.tiktok.com/nvVtDB/

One potential setback however, is that Zayn hasn’t responded to the follows and remains with ties severed from the guys he rose to stardom with.