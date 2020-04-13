I’m not crying, you are.
One Direction has sparked rumours that the boy band is set to make a comeback in 2020 after a series of sneaky moves on the internet over the past while.
Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Haryy Styles and Liam Payne have all re-followed their former band member Zayn Malik on social media with the official One Direction account doing the same along with a couple other suspicious moves on their behalf.
Fans from all over the world started to receive push notifications about their favourite boys’ actions online just over 5 years after Zayn decided to leave the band.
A big sign. Let me tell u again, A BIG SIGN!!!!! #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/CEFPu59SG4
— H (@HarriHeart) April 13, 2020
Now, Directioners are convinced a reunion is happening for their 10th anniversary and have their receipts posted online.
In somewhat of a publicity stunt, last week Liam Payne posted a video on his YouTube channel titled One Direction Memories.
The Strip That Down singer also seemed to confirm that something special is set to happen to mark One Direction’s 10-year anniversary.
In addition to Liam freaking Directioners out, the following has happened online:
- Apple Music has updated One Direction’s playlist cover to a photo which includes Zayn Malik.
- Liam Payne does Instagram Live face-time with Niall Horan
- One Direction has changed a list called ‘One Direction Day VIPs’ to public
- Zayn Malik has been re-added to the One Direction google search as a vocalist instead of former member
- The official Twitter account for the band has been changed with the website brought up to 2020.
One Twitter user compiled a list of all of the suspicious activity online over the past number of months.
SO I MADE I LIST
"All The Signs That One Direction's Biggest Reunion is Happening" (all happened on 2020). #OneDirectionSave2020#OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/WnThtEHK96
— 𝙲𝚕𝚢𝚍𝚎 𝙰𝚗𝚗 🥀 (@zerrienthusiast) April 13, 2020
The best of all moments, in our opinion, happened on our boy Niall Horan’s Instagram live recently.
A fan sent in a request to the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer asking to make a movement to acknowledge One Direction.
With a glance at the comments and a smirk, Niall looks to have played up to the request.
https://vm.tiktok.com/nvVtDB/
One potential setback however, is that Zayn hasn’t responded to the follows and remains with ties severed from the guys he rose to stardom with.