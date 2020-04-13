I’m not crying, you are.

One Direction has sparked rumours that the boy band is set to make a comeback in 2020 after a series of sneaky moves on the internet over the past while.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Haryy Styles and Liam Payne have all re-followed their former band member Zayn Malik on social media with the official One Direction account doing the same along with a couple other suspicious moves on their behalf.

Fans from all over the world started to receive push notifications about their favourite boys’ actions online just over 5 years after Zayn decided to leave the band.


Now, Directioners are convinced a reunion is happening for their 10th anniversary and have their receipts posted online.

In somewhat of a publicity stunt, last week Liam Payne posted a video on his YouTube channel titled One Direction Memories.

The Strip That Down singer also seemed to confirm that something special is set to happen to mark One Direction’s 10-year anniversary.

In addition to Liam freaking Directioners out, the following has happened online:

  • Apple Music has updated One Direction’s playlist cover to a photo which includes Zayn Malik.
  • Liam Payne does Instagram Live face-time with Niall Horan
  • One Direction has changed a list called ‘One Direction Day VIPs’ to public
  • Zayn Malik has been re-added to the One Direction google search as a vocalist instead of former member
  • The official Twitter account for the band has been changed with the website brought up to 2020.

One Twitter user compiled a list of all of the suspicious activity online over the past number of months.

The best of all moments, in our opinion, happened on our boy Niall Horan’s Instagram live recently.

A fan sent in a request to the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer asking to make a movement to acknowledge One Direction.

With a glance at the comments and a smirk, Niall looks to have played up to the request.

https://vm.tiktok.com/nvVtDB/

One potential setback however, is that Zayn hasn’t responded to the follows and remains with ties severed from the guys he rose to stardom with.

 

