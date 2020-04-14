Ofcom says it’s reviewing ITV’s This Morning as a priority after host Eamonn Holmes repeated a conspiracy theory regarding 5G and coronavirus.

He said it was easy to dismiss the theory that claims a link between the technology and Covid-19 ‘because it suits the state narrative’.

UK Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has revealed it’s already received 419 complaints in the wake of Eamonn’s remarks.


