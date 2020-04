Once cinemas reopen, you might not be able to watch Universal films in an Odeon.

The two companies are involved in a feud after Universal bosses said they may release their future films both at cinemas and on video on-demand services.

Adam Aron, owner of Odeon, said Universal is trying to have its cake and eat it too, and would not license any of their films in any of their 1000 theatres around the world.

