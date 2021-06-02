Cinema is back, baby.
Two main cinema franchises in Ireland have announced the phased reopening of the big screens across the South East.
Omniplex will reopen at a phased staging with new safety measures put in place with in-cinema seat separation of a two metre bubble around each cinema booking.
Families and friends may sit beside each other up to a maximum of five customers within the screening.
Tickets, food and drinks can be purchased online with the franchise encouraging the pre-ordering of these for collection ahead of the movie.
There will be limited capacity up to a maximum of 50 per screen with social distancing in place throughout each building, including in foyers and toilets.
It's official! 🍿
Following the welcome news from Government of the Republic of Ireland, we are very excited to finally confirm the phased reopening of our cinemas in ROI starting from Mon 7 June!
More updates to follow in the coming days. Tickets on sale soon!
— Omniplex Cinemas (@omniplexcinema) May 28, 2021
Reduced showtimes will mean only one movie will start and end at a time to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.
When it comes to dates for the reopening of the cinema near you, reopening at Omniplex starts on June 7th with franchises in Arklow, Cork, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Rathmines, Sligo, Tralee, Wexford opening their doors to the public.
On 11th June, the cinemas in Carlow, Balbriggan, Drogheda, Monaghan, Roscommon, Waterford will open.
Elsewhere, Shannon, Longford will open on June 18th, Killarney opens in July and Nenagh in September following major renovations.
For Odeon, cinemas will open in Waterford, Limerick, Portlaoise, Stillorgan, Coolock, Blanchardstown, Cava, Charlestown, Naas, Newbridge and Pint Square on 7th June.
