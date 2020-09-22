80s, 90s and 2000s kids can unite in nostalgia at the news that beloved children’s show The Den is set to make a return to RTÉ after ten years off the air. Photo: RTÉ.

The show that introduced the nation to characters such as Zig and Zag, Podge and Rodge, and Dustin the Turkey – who later ran for President and represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest – will make a return to television screens this November.

The long-running show was first broadcast in 1986 and aired for the last time on September 19th 2010, after almost a quarter century on the air.

RTÉ radio host Ray Darcy announced the news that he will reunite with his “old afterschool alien buddies” Zig and Zag today, 33 years to the day since the characters first appeared on the show.

RTÉ says the revamped weekend family show will promise a “new slate of weekend entertainment… to brighten up winter evenings.”

According to the broadcaster, fans of The Den had been calling for the show to make a comeback since its special reunion on RTÉ Does Comic Relief earlier this year.

People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.

“The Den will return in November. We’re on in the lead-up to Christmas. We’re there for the boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the thing they used to, and more,” Mr Darcy said on his radio show this afternoon.

“It’s all very exciting and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.”

Zig and Zag also issued comment on the news, saying “33 years after we started, we’re going back on the telly live” while Dustin the Turkey said “We’re going to have brilliant craic.”

The Den will make a return to an RTÉ One slot at 6.30pm and air each Sunday evening from November 8th.