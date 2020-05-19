Normal People is the absolute talk of the place at the moment!

Watching Marianne and Connell’s relationship from school through college, exposing aspects of Irish life to an audience that’s never seen it.

The show mightn’t be the most popular among listeners of Liveline, but recently the likes of Niall Horan, Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy, Sia, Late Late Show host James Corden, and even Kourtney Kardashian have been introduced to the world of Irish teenage life, GAA and all!

Pssst – some rushes from #normalpeople showing the 2 saves the goalie made (first one pretty spectacular) before the take where Connell scores. As some speculated, I may have had a quiet word with him in advance of the final, used take …. Very fine keeper, tho. pic.twitter.com/VOTOOCcItr — lenny abrahamson (@lennyabrahamson) May 18, 2020

And now the pitches of Sligo and corridors of Trinity will be broadcast to screens right across the world, as Endeavor Content has announced its selling rights of the Element Pictures’ series, which premiered last month on BBC, RTÉ, and Hulu.

Rights to the series have been purchased for the following territories: Australia (Stan), Canada (CBC), Denmark (DR Denmark), Greece (Fox), Iceland (Siminn), Finland (YLE), New Zealand (TVNZ), Norway, (NRK), Russia and CIS (Yandex), Sweden (SVT), and by Starz for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Latin America, and Japan.

Does anyone know the Japanese for shift?!