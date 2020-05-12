The TV show that has made headlines around the world over the past few weeks is reportedly set to make Irish TV history tonight.

Normal People, the TV series based on the book of the same name by Sally Rooney, follows the lives of two Irish teenagers making their way from secondary school in Sligo to the halls of Trinity.

A double-bill is set to air tonight on RTÉ which undoubtedly will create further headlines as it’s reportedly going to make Irish TV history.

According to The Sun newspaper on Saturday, the episode will feature the longest sex scene ever aired on the national broadcaster with the moment lasting approximately 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

Tonight’s episode will also feature full frontal nudity by a male during the scene between main characters Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Mescal spoke about the negative reactions to the show on The Late Late Show last Friday.

Normal People has been celebrated broadly online with Niall Horan and Kourtney Kardashian being just some of the celebs showing their love.