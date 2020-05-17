Normal People has proved a massive success worldwide with celeb fans such as Kourtney Kardashians and James Corden.

While it has been confirmed that Sally Rooney’s first book, Conversations with Friends, is being turned into a series, it is evident Connell and Marianne’s love story has claimed the hearts of viewers everywhere.

And now, BBC bosses are hoping to make a second series – despite the first series based on Sally Rooney’s book, which has no sequel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_aUW5LH1O5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The show has resulted in the Rooney’s book jumping to the top of the book charts, two years after it was first released and figures show it has earned a whopping €8.37m since being published.

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People’s executive producer, and director, has said he would love to shoot a series where the characters would be 10 years older.

“I have a fantasy of doing a kind of 10-year… you know, seeing where they are in 10 years’ time sort of thing. It’d be good,” he admitted.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see…