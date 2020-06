Connell & Marianne are set to be reunited this Friday night on RTE but there’s a catch!

Cast members Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, plus director Lenny Abrahamson, have all signed up to take part in RTÉ Does Comic Relief, which is airing this Friday.

There are gonna be 2 special mini episodes according to reports, with one said to feature a top secret guest star.

RTÉ Does Comic Relief airs Friday on RTÉ One at 8pm.