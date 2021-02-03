Normal People has been nominated for a Golden Globe award!

The series, which is based on Sally Rooney’s novel, is up for Best TV limited series along with The Queens Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox.

We are so proud to be nominated for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture by #GoldenGlobes. It’s not like this with other shows. ❤️ #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/hb2dikJTpD — Normal People (@normalpeople) February 3, 2021



Daisy Edgar Jones has been nominated for Best Performance by an actress in a limited series for her role as Marianne.

Brendan Gleeson, who played former US President Donald Trump in The Comey Rule, has been nominated in the best supporting actor category.

The Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles on the 28th of February.